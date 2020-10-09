1/1
Jerry Eugene Smith
1950 - 2020
Jerry Eugene Smith, 70 of Clover, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.

A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Dellinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at the church. Burial will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York.

Jerry was born April 29, 1950 to the late Glenn Smith and Naurice Turner Smith and he served in the

United States Army.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Nichols Smith, daughters, Tracey Page, Tabitha Smith Dellinger (Mark), grandchildren, Allison Page, Megan Page, Lauren Dellinger, Levi Dellinger, Luke Dellinger, sister, Linda S. Bolin and brother, Bobby Smith.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Marie Garvin and brother, Randy Smith.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Smith family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Midway Baptist Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Midway Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
