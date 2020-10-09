Jerry Eugene Smith, 70 of Clover, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Dellinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at the church. Burial will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York.
Jerry was born April 29, 1950 to the late Glenn Smith and Naurice Turner Smith and he served in the
United States Army.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Nichols Smith, daughters, Tracey Page, Tabitha Smith Dellinger (Mark), grandchildren, Allison Page, Megan Page, Lauren Dellinger, Levi Dellinger, Luke Dellinger, sister, Linda S. Bolin and brother, Bobby Smith.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Marie Garvin and brother, Randy Smith.
