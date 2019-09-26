Mr. Jerry Glen Lavender, 80 of Fort Mill, SC passed away peacefully from complications of liver disease at Hospice & Community Care in Rock Hill on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Jerry was the son of Callie May Lavender and Ray Lewis. He was born in Marion, NC and was married to Gail Suttlemyer Lavender for 39 years. He graduated from Marion High School and attended Appalachian State University. He was a veteran of the US Army and was self-employed.
He is survived by his step-sons Chip Smith (Cathie) and Stacy Smith, and granddaughters Loring Smith Bobart (Brandon) and Cooper Smith.
A celebration of his life will be held at the American Legion Post Number 43 in Fort Mill this Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to Education Equals Hope, 102 Academy Street Fort Mill, SC 29715 or online at www.educationequalshope.org.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 26, 2019