He was the father of Makenzie L. Hilaman of Rock Hill, whom he adored completely; a son, J. Matt Hilaman of Springfield, GA; and grandson, Trace Hilaman of Bluffton, SC. He leaves behind brothers, Terry (Lois) Hilaman of Wakeman, OH and Gordon (Kaye) Hilaman of Clarksville, OH; along with many nephews and nieces.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard "Keith" and Margaret Hilaman; a sister, Sue Schmidt; and nephews, Ty and Shawn Hilaman of Wakeman.



Jerry was born in Norwalk, OH on Oct. 12, 1952. He grew up working horses with his family and would later become a talented basketball player, and an exceptional home builder. He built his first home in Ohio at the young after of 18. Jerry later started a custom home building business in Hilton Head, SC and became a lover of saltwater fishing, boating, and shrimping. He was most happy when spending time on the water.



He will be greatly missed by his most loved friend and companion, Amy, with whom he found the utmost happiness; his best friends, Mark and Peggy, Sherri and Morris, Renee and Lester, Wanda and John, Rita and Haley, Dawn, Jodi, Robert, Jean, Alan and his caregiver, Bonnie; along with many others. He was a kind, giving, honest, dependable man who never hesitated to help anyone. He will be greatly missed by his entire immediate and extended families.



The family will receive friends at the home of Bonnie Wright, 638 Bellview Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry's memory to the .



Funeral Home Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill , SC 29732
803-329-4141

