Jerry Lee "Jerry" Cunningham (1955 - 2020)
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-2722
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
1243 West Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
1243 West Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Mr. Jerry Lee Cunningham 64, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on January 3, 2020. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church 1243 West Blvd. Charlotte NC 28208 Times: Visitation 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Beattiesford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Road Huntersville NC.

Services for the Cunningham family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 Telephone: 704- 394-2722.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
