Jerry M. Turner, 82, went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020 after succumbing to COVID-19. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Hill, SC, served in the National Guard for six years, and retired from Bowater with 35 years of service.He is survived by his sister, Merle Locklair; sons, Travis "Tray" Turner (Sonya) and Scott Turner (Natalie); granddaughter, Taylor; and grandsons, Talon, Jarrett, and Canyon Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Hollingsworth Turner; and brothers, Larry, George "Ott", and Lanny Turner.The family plans for a small private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association Condolences may be made to www.greenefuneralhome.net