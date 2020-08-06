1/
Jerry M. Turner
1938 - 2020
Jerry M. Turner, 82, went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020 after succumbing to COVID-19. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Hill, SC, served in the National Guard for six years, and retired from Bowater with 35 years of service.

He is survived by his sister, Merle Locklair; sons, Travis "Tray" Turner (Sonya) and Scott Turner (Natalie); granddaughter, Taylor; and grandsons, Talon, Jarrett, and Canyon Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Hollingsworth Turner; and brothers, Larry, George "Ott", and Lanny Turner.

The family plans for a small private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/.

Condolences may be made to www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
