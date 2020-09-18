1/1
Jerry Michael Hovis
1957 - 2020
Jerry M. Hovis passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 63.

A service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at The Shield 2499 Firetower Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730. The family will receive friends beginning at 1PM at the church. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hills Cemetery 4290 Old York Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Mike was born August 24, 1957, to Joanne Black Hovis and the late Jerry Hovis. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and was always smiling. He was loved by his family and all of the staff at The MRDD Board of Disabilities.

Mike is survived by his mother, Joanne; his brother, Steve (Alice) Hovis; his sister, Terry Howie; his aunt, Jean Chambers; and his nieces, Julie Pappas and Sandi Calzada. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry L. Hovis; his brother, Brian Hovis; and his sister, Kathy Soles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the MRDD Board of Disabilities at 525 Bryant Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to Providence Hospice at 500 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Condolences may be made to the Hovis family online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

