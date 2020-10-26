1/1
Jerry Pettus Jr.
1977 - 2020
Mr. Jerry W. Pettus, Jr., 43, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Pastor James Erle officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Pettus was the son of the late Jerry W. Pettus, Sr. and the late Carol Ammons Pettus. He was also preceded in death by his aunt, Alice Winslow. He loved to take trips and cruises. He was the life of the party and never met a stranger. He was a member of Cornerstone Family Worship in York.

Surviving are his aunt, Linda (Buddy) Sheppard of York; and his uncle, Calvin Winslow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Pettus' name to Cornerstone Family Worship Center, PO Box 38, 1090 Black Hwy, York, SC 29745.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Pettus family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
