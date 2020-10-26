Mr. Jerry W. Pettus, Jr., 43, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Pastor James Erle officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Pettus was the son of the late Jerry W. Pettus, Sr. and the late Carol Ammons Pettus. He was also preceded in death by his aunt, Alice Winslow. He loved to take trips and cruises. He was the life of the party and never met a stranger. He was a member of Cornerstone Family Worship in York.
Surviving are his aunt, Linda (Buddy) Sheppard of York; and his uncle, Calvin Winslow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Pettus' name to Cornerstone Family Worship Center, PO Box 38, 1090 Black Hwy, York, SC 29745.
