Mr. Jerry Michael Phillips, 66, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Phillips was the son of the late Robert Phillips and the late Opal Brazzell Phillips. He was a contractor for Duke Energy and was a collector of all things. He was the best daddy in the world and loved his grandchildren.
Surviving are his son, Christopher (Brittney) Phillips of Rock Hill; his daughter, Jenna Lynn (Daniel) Brown of Honea Path, SC; five grandchildren, Jack Brown, Jessa Brown, John Brown, Julianne Brown, and Grady Phillips; his best friend and caregiver, Jean Phillips; three brothers, Andy Phillips, Bobby Phillips, and Curtis Phillips; and his sister, Diane Cunningham.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Phillips' name to the Levine Cancer Institute, 10650 Park Rd., #420, Charlotte, NC, 28210.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 28, 2020