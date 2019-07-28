Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Robinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Glenn Robinson BREVARD, NC - The Reverend Jerry Glenn Robinson entered the Church Triumphant on July 15, 2019. Born in Lincolnton, NC on December 17, 1935, he was the only child of Jesse Ramseur Robinson and Buna Keener Robinson. Jerry entered Davidson College in 1953 & graduated in 1957. At the end of his junior year, he wed Judith Gail Chandler of Lincolnton, NC. Graduated from Davidson, in 1957,he was admitted to Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. He graduated in 1960 with a Masters in Divinity and was ordained into the Presbyterian Church. Reverend Robinson served the following churches: Edgefield Presbyterian, Edgefield SC 1960-1966; Johnston & Trenton Presbyterian Churches (in Edgefield County SC) 1962-1966; Clover First Presbyterian, Clover, SC 1966-1973; Aiken First Presbyterian, Aiken, SC 1973-1977; Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian, Brevard, NC 1977-1984; Clover Christian Fellowship, Clover, SC 1984-1989; Community Bible Ch., Highlands, NC 1989-1993; Cleveland Presbyterian, Abingdon, VA 1993-1997 (interim pastor) and Linwood Presbyterian, Gastonia, NC 1998-2011. Rev. Robinson is survived by Judith, his wife of 63 years; three sons: Jerry "Rob" (Lisa) Robinson of Brevard, Tim (Anna) Robinson of Brevard, and David (Melissa) Robinson of Pineville, NC; seven grandchildren: Amanda (Ricky) Lambert, Christopher (Haesook) Robinson, Nathan (Megan) Robinson, Jesse (Rachel) Robinson, Olivia (Dale) Shuler, Anna and Lily Robinson; six great-grandchildren: Easton Lambert, Jerin Robinson, Gracie, Cayden, and Logan Robinson, and Hunter Shuler. A celebration of life will be held on August 10, 2019 at two o'clock pm at the Brevard Wesleyan Church located at 583 N. Broad Street, Brevard, NC, across from the Ingles grocery store. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Four Seasons Hospice of Hendersonville, 215 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792, or to Kingsbridge House, 10 Sugarloaf Rd., Brevard, NC 28712.

Jerry Glenn Robinson BREVARD, NC - The Reverend Jerry Glenn Robinson entered the Church Triumphant on July 15, 2019. Born in Lincolnton, NC on December 17, 1935, he was the only child of Jesse Ramseur Robinson and Buna Keener Robinson. Jerry entered Davidson College in 1953 & graduated in 1957. At the end of his junior year, he wed Judith Gail Chandler of Lincolnton, NC. Graduated from Davidson, in 1957,he was admitted to Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. He graduated in 1960 with a Masters in Divinity and was ordained into the Presbyterian Church. Reverend Robinson served the following churches: Edgefield Presbyterian, Edgefield SC 1960-1966; Johnston & Trenton Presbyterian Churches (in Edgefield County SC) 1962-1966; Clover First Presbyterian, Clover, SC 1966-1973; Aiken First Presbyterian, Aiken, SC 1973-1977; Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian, Brevard, NC 1977-1984; Clover Christian Fellowship, Clover, SC 1984-1989; Community Bible Ch., Highlands, NC 1989-1993; Cleveland Presbyterian, Abingdon, VA 1993-1997 (interim pastor) and Linwood Presbyterian, Gastonia, NC 1998-2011. Rev. Robinson is survived by Judith, his wife of 63 years; three sons: Jerry "Rob" (Lisa) Robinson of Brevard, Tim (Anna) Robinson of Brevard, and David (Melissa) Robinson of Pineville, NC; seven grandchildren: Amanda (Ricky) Lambert, Christopher (Haesook) Robinson, Nathan (Megan) Robinson, Jesse (Rachel) Robinson, Olivia (Dale) Shuler, Anna and Lily Robinson; six great-grandchildren: Easton Lambert, Jerin Robinson, Gracie, Cayden, and Logan Robinson, and Hunter Shuler. A celebration of life will be held on August 10, 2019 at two o'clock pm at the Brevard Wesleyan Church located at 583 N. Broad Street, Brevard, NC, across from the Ingles grocery store. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Four Seasons Hospice of Hendersonville, 215 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792, or to Kingsbridge House, 10 Sugarloaf Rd., Brevard, NC 28712. Published in The Herald on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close