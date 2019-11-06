Mr. Jerry Allen Underwood, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 North Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Michael Leonhardt and Reverend Doctor Jim Bradley officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service in the Wesley Center at the church.
Born in Greenwood, SC, Mr. Underwood was the son of the late Paul Ramie Underwood and the late Ethel Gunnells Underwood. Mr. Underwood was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Ramie Underwood, Jr.; his sister, Joann Underwood Snelling. He graduated from Clemson University class of 1960. He was retired from Superior Electrical Services as Vice President of Electrical Engineering. He enjoyed working with The Boy Scouts of America for many, many years. Mr. Underwood was a very active member of Woodland United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his spouse, Peggy Ruth Sanders Underwood; two daughters, Kristie (Warren) Merck of Florence, SC and Kim (David) King of Mount Pleasant, SC; his five grandchildren, Grayson (Kaitlyn) King, Chesley Merck, Madison (Blair) King, Chandler Merck and Hailey King; his brother, Donnie (Kathy) Underwood; his sister, Bobbie Underwood Hall of Spartanburg, SC.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 6, 2019