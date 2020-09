Or Copy this URL to Share

Jesse Sanders 74, of 642 Ebony Grove Lane, Chester SC, passed away on Tues. Sept. 15, 2020 at Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia SC. Arrangements will be announced later by King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC.



