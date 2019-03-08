Jessica Joann Herbst, 33, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Atrium Health, Charlotte, NC.
|
Services for Jessica will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm following the visitation from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732, with Reverend Lee Teal and Ricky Teal officiating.
Jessica was born July 11, 1985 to Timothy Leland Herbst and Lucinda Mary Herbst in Newark, NY. Jessica loved her movie characters, especially Vampirana, her most prized possession, Puppy Dog Pails, and Paw Patrol. Her room was decorated in themes of Tinker Bell and Vampirana.
Jessica is survived by her parents, Tim and Cindy of the home; her brother, Joshua James Herbst of Clover; her nephew, Triston Timothy Herbst and her niece, Rihanna Renay Herbst. Special uncles, aunts and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparrow Ranch Ministries, 4519 Wood Duck Point, York, SC, 29745.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 8, 2019