Jessie (Cunningham) Mack
1939 - 2020
Jessie "Bill" Cunningham Mack 81, of Georgia and formerly of Chester SC, passed away on Thurs. July 30, 2020 in Macon Georgia. Born in Laurens Co. SC, July 17, 1939, daughter of the late Hillry Cunningham Sr. and Bessie Ruth Stephens Cunningham . Private service will be held on Tues. August 4, 2020 at 11:00am in Louisville Georgia. Davis Funeral Home 725 Beech St. Louisville Georgia is in charge of arrangements. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. is in charge of local announcement.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
