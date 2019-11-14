Jessie Cathey Sparks, 75, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC, with the Reverends Randy Thomas and Phil Lemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Jessie was born on November 18, 1943 in Robbinsville, NC. She was the daughter of the late John Wesley Cathey and Inez Lemmons Cathey. She was a member of Gloryland Freewill Baptist Church where she served as a pianist for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Sparks, daughter, Jeannie Lynn, step-son, Jeff Sparks, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen Shamblin and Mary Ruth Lingerfelt.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Sparks family.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 14, 2019