Jewell Neil Bratton, 85, of York, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 01, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church ARP Cemetery with the Reverends Mel Wines and Wallace Tinsley officiating.
Jewell was born on September 24, 1935 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Roy Thomas Neil and Margaret Dickson Neil. She was a graduate of Montreat College, class of 1956. She was a lifetime and faithful member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church ARP of Rock Hill, SC where she was the first Director of Christian Education. Jewell is an Honorary Chapter Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) with the Kings Mountain Chapter where she joined in December of 1992.
Jewell is survived by her sons, David Neil Bratton (Lisa) of York, SC, Kenneth Lynn Bratton (Terri) of York, SC, Thomas Stanley Bratton (Maura) of Rock Hill, SC, grandchildren, Amanda Childers (Adam), Tyler Bratton, Neil Bratton (Rachelle), Christopher Bratton (Audrey), Walter Bratton, Katherine Childers (Zach), Kimberly Bratton, and great grandchildren, Adalyn Grace Childers, Hollis Ruth Childers, Finley Paige Childers, Sara Jewell Childers, and Hazel Anne Bratton.
In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Walter David "Sam" Bratton.
In memory of Jewell N. Bratton, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, the Wayne T. Patrick Home, 2275 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
