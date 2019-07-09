Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Green. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Jill Clark Green passed into the presence of the Lord peacefully at her home on July 7, 2019, after a life of service to God and her fellow man. Her family will miss her joyful spirit.



The funeral service will be held at Garden Sanctuary, where Jill and her husband, Mike Green, were faithful members. The service will begin at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:30 pm, prior to the service, at the church and at other times at the home.



Born on December 23, 1946, to the late Lucile Dabney and Walter Anderson Clark, Jill was the middle of three children. She became a wonderful soloist, who used her voice to praise her Savior. From 1972 until 1975 she served as a missionary to the Marshall Islands, where she taught in a Bible college and worked on Bible translation. From her earliest childhood until the last full Sunday of her life, she faithfully worshipped and served God in church.



As soon as she completed her bachelor's degree at Presbyterian College, she started teaching. After her missionary service she returned to teaching elementary students. Children with speech impediments touched her heart, so she began to study for her master's degree in speech pathology at Winthrop University. After completing her studies, she became a speech clinician with the Rock Hill School District. Quickly she was drawn to those with profound speech deficiencies and specialized in helping those students.



No matter what her achievements were in other areas, Jill considered being a wife and a mother her greatest accomplishment. She and Mike reared two daughters, Erin (Rick) Gladden and Suzanna (Raymond) Bailey. Loving, teaching, and caring for her daughters became the focus of her life and her true career. She gladly welcomed the gift of becoming a grandmother to their children: from Erin, Parker, Cara, and Presley; and from Suzanna, Nick, Gabby, and Ben.



Additional survivors are her sister, Sandra (Jack) Hannon; her aunt, Tish Lorick; her sisters-in-law, Vicki Clark and Sally Yandle; her brother-in-law, Tom Green; her cousin, Melinda Niday; and her second mother, Irma Dunlap. In addition to her parents, Jill was predeceased by her brother, the Reverend Rusty Clark.



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Providence Care Hospice Service, 500 Lakeshore Dr., Rock Hill, SC 29730, or to Garden Sanctuary, 831 Cedar St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the Green family and condolences may be made at

