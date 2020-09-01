James Gerarde Bond, 78, husband of Alice Hamburger Sloan Bond, passed away on Saturday, August 29th in Pineville, NC. The son of the late James Wells Bond and Earline Cannon Bond, he was born on April 9, 1942 in Columbia, SC.
Jim graduated from Chester High School in 1960, where he was an All-State basketball player his senior year. He received his Bachelor of Science at Erskine College in 1964. He earned multiple degrees from the University of South Carolina, including an MBA in 1967, a Master of Accountancy in 1976, and a PhD in 1977.
He became a CPA in March, 1970, and practiced public accounting prior to becoming a professor of accounting. He taught first at Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, NC, before moving to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA, and then on to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC. He retired from Winthrop after 23 years in 2002, having served as an accounting professor and department chairman.
In addition to teaching, Jim served as the faculty advisor for Alpha Kappa Psi at Winthrop University. He was a member of the AICPA, SCACPA, and was President of the South Carolina Association of Accounting Instructors.
Jim enjoyed model railroading, water sports at the river, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; sister, Anne Bond Peterson, Chester; step-son, Dr. Carl Sloan (Caroline), Myrtle Beach; step-daughter, Alline Sloan Arguelles (Jarrett), Telluride, CO; nephews, Don Mobley, Columbia, Frank Mobley (Christi), Simpsonville, Michael Mobley (Deanna), Chester; nieces, Beth Stevenson, Chester, Judy Elms (John), Chester; and sixteen great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 6:00-7:30 PM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at Elmwood Memorial Gardens, 501 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 110 West End St., Chester, SC 29706.
