Mr. James "Jim" Mason Camp, 95, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the Church. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mr. Camp was born March 24, 1924 in York County, SC to the late Jesse Marion and Flossie Lee Baker Camp. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marines and was the widower of Estelle Chariker Camp. He was preceded in death by a son James Steven Camp.
Survivors are his daughters Lynn Camp Thomas (Sam) of Athens, GA, Janet A. Camp & Susan E. Camp both of Clover, SC; and a sister Marion Smith of Clover, SC.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Camp.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 7, 2019