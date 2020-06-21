Jim Harvey FAYETTEVILLE, AR - Jim Harvey of Fayetteville, AR passed away on June 12th, 2020, in Southlake, TX. He will be remembered as a proud, loving and cheerful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He was born in 1937 in Clover, SC to J.B. (Bate) and Eunice Harvey. Jim was a USAF flight officer and served his country with honor in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He attended the Univ. of South Carolina, the Univ. of Nebraska Omaha and the Univ. of Southern Mississippi earning multiple degrees. Jim was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville and an avid golfer. He also particularly enjoyed playing games with family and friends including zots, bingo, dominos and bridge. He was preceded in death by Mary Jo, his wife of 51 years and is survived by his son John Harvey and his wife Judy of Colleyville, TX and his daughter Connie Taylor and her husband Jeff of Olathe, KS. Jim had three grandchildren (Alison Ewing, Stephanie Benton and Caroline Harvey) and one great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Benton. A private memorial service will be held in Fayetteville, AR at a later date. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to First United Presbyterian Church.



