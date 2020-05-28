Jimmy Byrum

Mr. Jesse James "Jimmy" Byrum, 83 of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Caro Mont Health, Gastonia, NC.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens.

Mr. Byrum was born October 24, 1936 in York, SC to the late Holley and Mary Wages Byrum. He was a long time member of the Clover A.R.P. Church and served in the National Guard.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen B. Boyters.

Survivors are his wife of 59 years Shirley Stewart Byrum; son Frank Byrum; grandchildren Logan Boyters (Hope), Megan B. Williams (Nathan), Kristen Boyters; great grandchild Elizabeth Boyters all of Clover, SC; sister Carolyn B. Melton of Rock Hill, SC; and brother Boyd "Smiley" Byrum of York, SC.

Published in The Herald on May 28, 2020
