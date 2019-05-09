Jimmy Darrell McAteer Jr. (1955 - 2019)
Jimmy Darrell McAteer, Jr., age of 63, of 3948 Honey Suckle Road, Rock Hill, SC. He departed this earthly life on May 1, 2019 at CMC-Main, Charlotte, NC. He was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Anglia Crowder of Rock Hill; his two step-sons, James Derrick McAteer and Jayson Crowder; his two daughters, Clista Gilmore of Rock Hill, and Amber McAteer of Georgia; 5 grandsons, and two granddaughters. His brother, Jackie McAteer of Rock Hill. Viewing will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Parker Funeral Home 870 Saluda Street, Rock Hill, SC. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on May 9, 2019
