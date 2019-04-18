Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Fudge. View Sign

James "Jimmy" Richard Fudge, 63, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home.



A memorial service for Jimmy will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm at the funeral home.



Jimmy was a native of Rock Hill and the son of the late Joseph C. and Jane Inman Fudge. His parents died when Jimmy was young and he was raised by his loving aunt, Priscilla I. Wood. He graduated from Winthrop University and began his career in law enforcement which spanned for almost four decades. Jimmy began his career working as a police officer with the Rock Hill Police Department before moving to the sheriff's office in the 1980's. He rose through the ranks at the sheriff's office to sergeant and then lieutenant. Before retiring in 2017, he took over the warrant service division. Jimmy spent his life living the motto "Serve and Protect" and handled his leadership responsibilities with dignity while treating the public with respect. Jimmy's love for his community reached even further than law enforcement, as he also spent decades as a Friday night high school football official, and also as a baseball umpire for high schools and colleges. He was a member of the Rock Hill Elks Club and enjoyed spending time with his friends and playing golf.



Jimmy is survived by his sisters, Tracy W. Collins and her children, Brandon Blanchard and Summer Collins; and Joanne Marlowe and her daughter, Olivia Marlowe; his former sister-in-law, Gloria Plyler and her husband, Lynn and his niece, Jodie Fudge Daigle and husband, Tony. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Fudge.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jimmy's name to the , 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202 or to the Sheriff's Foundation of York County, Inc., c/o York County Sheriff's Office, Moss Justice Center, 1675-2A York Highway, York, SC 29745-7430.



