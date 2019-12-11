Mr. James F. Garrison, 74, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. David Savage officiating. Burial will be in Laurelwood Cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Garrison was the son of the late James Morgan Garrison and the late Inez Poole Garrison. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Donnette Trujillo and Virginia Ann Garrison. He was retired from Pledge's with 32 years of service. He enjoyed CB radio and his handle was "Hill City Peddler". He patronized Red's Grill and was a member of Mount Gallant Church of God.
Surviving are his brother, Wayne Garrison of Columbia; his niece, Mandy McCurry; his cousin/caregiver, William "Billy" A. (Linda) Laney Sr. of Rock Hill; and his cousins, Debbie Bradley, Tonda Cashwell, William Laney, Jr., Kevin Laney and Angela Black.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Garrison's name to , 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 11, 2019