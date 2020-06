Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmy Gaston 54, of 2281 Spencer Boyd Road, Great Falls, SC, passed away on June 3, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC. Arrangements will be announced later by King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC The family will receive friends at 841 Partridge Lane, Chester, SC. (stringfellow Development)



