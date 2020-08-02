cJimmy Wayne Small Sr., Patricia Brewton Small & Jimmy Wayne Small Jr. RALEIGH, NC - In Loving Memory of Jimmy Small Sr., 80, passed away July 2020. Born August 26, 1939, in Rock Hill, SC to the late W. J and Faye Hovis Small. He married Patricia Brewton and joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country. Jimmy and Pat later moved to Raleigh, NC where he started his own business Hamco Raleigh that he proudly ran for over 30 years until his death. He is survived by his brother Ed Small, wife Lois of Matthews, NC, granddaughter Kelly Small of Utah. Patricia Brewton Small, 79, passed away July 2020 was born February 14, 1941, in Rock Hill, SC a daughter of the late Ernest Brewton and Irene Jefferson Brewton. Pat worked for the State of NC in Raleigh in the Purchase and Contract Division for 30 years until her retirement. She is survived by her sister, June Brewton of Prosperity, SC, and granddaughter, Kelly Small of Utah. Preceded in death by her sister Dolores Brewton Ferrell and her brother Donald "Shorty" Brewton. Jimmy Wayne "Sandy" Small Jr., 58, passed away July 2020 was born March 25, 1962, in Rock Hill, SC but grew up in Raleigh, NC. He graduated from Sanderson High School and worked for his parents' company Hamco Raleigh until his death. Sandy is survived by his daughter, Kelly Small of Utah. Funeral service was held July 23, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC. Burial at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC. So sorry we did not get to say goodbye. We shared so much love and so many memories. We loved every minute we had together. You all will long be remembered. Small & Brewton families, nephews, nieces, cousins, and special friends will forever cherish your memories.



