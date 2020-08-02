1/2
Jimmy Small Sr.
cJimmy Wayne Small Sr., Patricia Brewton Small & Jimmy Wayne Small Jr. RALEIGH, NC - In Loving Memory of Jimmy Small Sr., 80, passed away July 2020. Born August 26, 1939, in Rock Hill, SC to the late W. J and Faye Hovis Small. He married Patricia Brewton and joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country. Jimmy and Pat later moved to Raleigh, NC where he started his own business Hamco Raleigh that he proudly ran for over 30 years until his death. He is survived by his brother Ed Small, wife Lois of Matthews, NC, granddaughter Kelly Small of Utah. Patricia Brewton Small, 79, passed away July 2020 was born February 14, 1941, in Rock Hill, SC a daughter of the late Ernest Brewton and Irene Jefferson Brewton. Pat worked for the State of NC in Raleigh in the Purchase and Contract Division for 30 years until her retirement. She is survived by her sister, June Brewton of Prosperity, SC, and granddaughter, Kelly Small of Utah. Preceded in death by her sister Dolores Brewton Ferrell and her brother Donald "Shorty" Brewton. Jimmy Wayne "Sandy" Small Jr., 58, passed away July 2020 was born March 25, 1962, in Rock Hill, SC but grew up in Raleigh, NC. He graduated from Sanderson High School and worked for his parents' company Hamco Raleigh until his death. Sandy is survived by his daughter, Kelly Small of Utah. Funeral service was held July 23, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC. Burial at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC. So sorry we did not get to say goodbye. We shared so much love and so many memories. We loved every minute we had together. You all will long be remembered. Small & Brewton families, nephews, nieces, cousins, and special friends will forever cherish your memories.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
JUL
23
Burial
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 24, 2020
Jimmy was a fine, fine man and a gentle human being. He and Pat will be incredibly missed by all who knew and loved them. Sympathies to the Small family. I am so terribly sorry for your loss.
Sherrill Suitt Craig
Friend
July 23, 2020
"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime" reflects my memory of Jim. He interviewed me on a Sunday afternoon in 1976, and then took the time to teach me about sales and servicing the customer. I'm forever grateful for his lessons and wish Eddie and family God's grace during this difficult time.
Mike McAllister
Coworker
July 23, 2020
I knew Jim, Pat and Sandy. Grateful that Jim gave me the opportunity and my start into outside sales, with the NCR Systemedia Div., many years ago. Knew Pat for her kindness and gentle spirit. RIP Jim, Pat and Sandy.
Tom Autry
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I have known you my entire life. You were a blessing to all. You will be sorely missed.
Donna Weiner
Friend
