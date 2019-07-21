Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J.M. Flenniken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

J.M. Flenniken "Mike" 4/29/1951 - 7/1/2019 ROCK HILL - Heaven was surely blessed in receiving John Michael ("Mike") Flenniken on July 1, 2019. Mike was born in Monticello, Illinois on April 29, 1951. Mike always kept an open heart to those that were less fortunate and went out of his way to help all that crossed his path. From assisting family members with sound advice when the worst of times struck to volunteering many hours to the St. Mary Outreach Program, Mike never slowed down in generously serving others. Mike was a devoted loving husband to his wife of 35 years and loving father to four children. There was absolutely nothing he would not do for those he loved so very much. It would seem that Mike breathed green. Being raised in a strong farming community, he began his profession at John Deere (Deere & Company) early in life and remained dedicated to the company for his entire career as a brilliant engineer and manager which took him to places all around the world. Mike retired as Director of Engineering and Technology. Mike utilized his brilliance not only for his career but was self-taught in so many needed projects for his family and friends. Mike was a true outdoorsman loving, nature, gardening and hunting with his dog Rose and friends. The world would be hard pressed to find a man more self-driven, goal-oriented, energetic, accepting, and generous. Mike will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Mike is preceded in death by his brother Charles Flenniken, father John Flenniken, and son-in-law Mark Krueger. He is survived by his wife Grace Flenniken, daughter Michelle Flenniken (Blake), Son Eric Flenniken, daughter Michelle Hernandez, son Vincent McCoy, (Carol), mother Mary Lou Flenniken, sisters, Cindy Flenniken and Ann Brewer, and eight grandchildren. Gatherings in Mike's honor will be held on July 27, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730, beginning with a visitation with the family at 9:30 am followed by a mass beginning at 10:30 am. A small reception will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Outreach Program.

