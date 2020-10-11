Mrs. Glenda Jo Faulkenberry Allen, 78, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Rock Hill PACC.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Revs. Irvin Plowden Jr. and Mike Catoe officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Allen was the daughter of the late Marvin Cletus Faulkenberry and the late Bessie Engle Faulkenberry. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Janelle. She was retired from Shepherds Fold Book Store with 16 years of service. She was very involved with the Christian Women's Club when she was able. She was a charter member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Donnie R. Allen; her son, Donnie Ray Allen, Jr. of Catawba; her daughter, Teresa A. Zimmerman of Catawba; and six grandchildren.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Allen's name to Epworth United Methodist Church, 620 Briarcliff Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.