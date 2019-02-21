Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann (Bradley) Childers. View Sign

Jo Ann Bradley Childers, 73, of York, SC passed from this life into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a long and fierce battle with cancer. All who knew her said that she was the strongest woman that they had ever met. Born in Hickory Grove, SC on January 22, 1946, Jo Ann was the daughter of the late Jasper "Jack" Bradley and Della C. Bradley. She was retired from the York County Tax Collectors Office. Jo Ann always had a smile on her face and her laughter was contagious. She had a great sense of humor and love for life. She loved reading her Bible and playing all sorts of cards and board games when her health would allow. Her passing has left a void in all of our hearts. She was a member of Haven of Rest Baptist Church where she was active in ministry until her health began to decline. After the passing of her husband, she moved to be with her daughter in Stedman, NC. While there, she attended Union Grove Baptist Church and came to love the members there as her own church family. She leaves behind to cherish many great memories: Daughters, Marilyn Barnette Walters and husband, Rev. Marc Walters of Stedman, NC and Deborah L. Childers of Hickory Grove, SC; Sons, Thomas Childers of Shelby, NC and David Scott Childers of York, SC; Granddaughters, Dr. A. Brooke Walters Pellegrino and husband, Dan of State College, PA and Nikki Manning McIntyre and husband, Jason of Clover, SC; Grandsons, David Alan Childers of Kings Mountain, NC and Austin Childers of York, SC; Great grandsons, Jack and Sam; Also, a very special niece that she loved like a daughter, Debbie Stewart of York, SC.



In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, David L. Childers; sisters, Cora Rena Bradley Harris, and Mamie Bradley Harris.



Jo Ann requested that no formal service be held and in honoring those wishes, the family requests that in her memory, each of you live life to the fullest and cherish each day as if it were your last.



The family would like to express a very special thank you to the staff of 3HC Home Health and Hospice who were angels in every sense of the word and to her extraordinary care giver during the last week of her life, April McMillan.



Memorials may be made in memory of Jo Ann to Gideons International, 2939 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29307.



Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro, NC is serving the family.

