Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 32792 (803)-326-2051

Jo Ann Huffstetler, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 1:22pm with her family by her side.



A graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park on Hollis Lakes Road. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC.



Jo Ann was born on October 5th, 1939 in Great Falls, SC only 3 houses down from the love of her life and husband, the late Vernie Hartness Huffstetler. Her parents were J.B. & Lula Beckham and she had three sisters, Dolly Lyles, the late Betty Sue Trotter, and the late Virginia Williams.



Jo Ann married Vernie in 1958. After her husband graduated from a technical school in Chicago, Jo Ann and Vernie moved to Tabor City, NC and ran a TV repair shop. Eventually, Mr. & Mrs. Huffstetler built a home and settled in Rock Hill, SC with their two children, the late Teresa Ann Laney and Vernie Duane Huffstetler.



Jo Ann was a longtime employee of Smith Enterprise and after retirement she dedicated her life to her church and her family. She was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 55 years. During that time, Mr. & Mrs. Huffstetler aided in building the church with everything from assisting with a pew to building the sanctuary. She also spent time serving as church secretary and was an active member of the Woman's Group.



Jo Ann also had a passion for gardening, her love for nature's beauty would shine through the marvelous plants and flowers that decorated her yard.



Jo Ann Huffstetler had three grandchildren, Stephanie LeAnn Hawkins, Samantha JoAnn Huffstetler, and KayCee Lynn Huffstetler; and one great-grandson, Matthew Landon Driver.



Jo Ann lived a true Christian life and her door was always open to anyone in need, family and friends were welcomed with open arms and she was always willing to lend a hand or talk through anything. Her faith, kindness, and her love will resonate forever in the many hearts she touched, but her presence here will be missed dearly.



