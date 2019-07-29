Mrs. Jo Ann Williams Smith, 82, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at MUSC-Lancaster. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Shuford and Rev. Thurmond Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Monday, July 29, at Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home, 26 Underwood Ave., Great Falls, SC.
Mrs. Smith was born November 5, 1936 in Gastonia, NC and was a daughter of the late Joseph E. Williams and Melita Robinson Williams. She was a graduate of Great Falls High School. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Harold C. Smith; three sons, Harold C. "Hal" Smith, Jr. (Mary) of Highland, MD, Joel Smith (Grace) of Sykesville, MD and Mark Smith (Cindy) of Johns Creek, GA; one daughter, Becci Smith of Rock Hill, SC; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and two sisters, Joyce Williams and Linda Williams both of Great Falls.
Memorials may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Published in The Herald on July 29, 2019