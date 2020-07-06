Mae "Jo" Plemmons
Jo Plemmons crossed the heavenly bridge into the waiting arms of her husband, Charles, this past Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The day before, Tuesday, June 30, was their 63rd wedding anniversary. After a brief illness, she was surrounded by loving family members who held her hands through the final moments of earthly life. She is now dancing, eating fish, and sharing stories about her family to all the loved ones who passed before her.
Jo was born September 24, 1937 in Chester, South Carolina, to Tom and Annie Mae Bailey. The epitome of a true Southern Lady, Jo was a wonderful daughter, devoted wife, treasured mother, and exceptional Nana. Jo raised two daughters, Amy and Lisa, who she adored. Her daughters married Stephen Sturgis and Tom Dissington respectively and felt that they were true sons of her own. She also had three grandchildren, Max, Brooke, and Zach, who were her pride and joy. Jo provided the most loving and nurturing environment to her grandchildren. Jo was truly the Nana by which all others will be compared and the one everyone dreams they had.
In addition to her family, Jo was a cherished friend to all who walked through her doorway. Her house was always immaculate, but she made her house into a home where everyone felt welcome, loved, and well fed! Her specialties included her signature pound cake, delicious oatmeal raisin cookies, bubbly macaroni & cheese, and famous party mix. She kept beautiful flower beds and she decorated extensively for every holiday. Seasonal Christmas stores only wish they had her inventory of ornaments, decorations, Santas, candles, and bows. And dishes. Lots and LOTS of dishes.
Jo and Charles were also active long-time members of Trinity United Methodist Church in York, South Carolina. Her faith in God and support of the church were lifelong commitments. Jo loved her monthly women's circle meetings and could be found at most church events and fundraisers, especially if fish was involved.
While her family and friends will mourn the loss of their beloved mother, Nana, and friend, they also take comfort in knowing that Jo has joined Charles once again. Their love story was like no other and they are together once again.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 concerns, a Celebration of Life service will be postponed until further notice to protect her friends and family. If you wish, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 376, York, SC 29745. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
