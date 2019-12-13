Mrs. Joan B. Christmas passed away peacefully at her home December 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. William George Blackmon, her beloved husband Lonnie of 55 years and her beloved brothers Jerry, George and Rick Blackmon.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her special little dog Angel.
She was a member of St. Johns Methodist Church. She retired after 30 years at Rock Hill Telephone Co. where she worked in customer service. She could be found every Sunday entertaining her lady friends in her beautiful sunroom. Thanks so much to her wonderful care givers and hospice which allowed her to stay in her home. Her beautiful smile and her loving, caring ways will be missed by so many people.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
