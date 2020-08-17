1/
Joan Elaine Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Elaine Harrison, 84, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 peacefully at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC with the Reverend Rick Sutrgis officiating.

Joan was born on March 21, 1936 in Rock Hill, SC. She was the daughter of the late Deorse Monroe Harrison and Annie Mae McSwain. She attended Living by Faith Baptist Church in York, SC.

She is survived by her sister, Doris Harrison Love.

In memory of Joan Harrison, memorials may be made Living by Faith Baptist Church, PO Box 496 York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Harrison family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved