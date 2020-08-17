Joan Elaine Harrison, 84, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 peacefully at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC with the Reverend Rick Sutrgis officiating.
Joan was born on March 21, 1936 in Rock Hill, SC. She was the daughter of the late Deorse Monroe Harrison and Annie Mae McSwain. She attended Living by Faith Baptist Church in York, SC.
She is survived by her sister, Doris Harrison Love.
In memory of Joan Harrison, memorials may be made Living by Faith Baptist Church, PO Box 496 York, SC 29745.
.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Harrison family.