Mrs. Joan Knight Young, 88, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Morningside Assisted Living.
Mrs. Young was born in Amma, WV and the daughter of the late Joseph W. Knight and the late Maysel Carper Knight. She was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed all activities. She was a former scheduling clerk at Rawlinson Road Middle School and former co-owner of Knight & Young Funeral Home in Clendenin, WV. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Young is preceded in death by her husband, William R. Young; her sister, Betty Jo Blackwell; and her brother, William H. Knight.
A private family burial will take place with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Mrs. Young is survived by her daughter, Rebekah Young Dickson (Tommy) of Tega Cay, SC; her son, John W. Young (Lisa) of Rock Hill, SC; her grandchildren, Zachary L. Young (Mariam) of Beaufort, SC, Ashley J. Young of Rock Hill, SC, Paul William Clarkson (Katherine) of Rock Hill, SC, Brittney D. Weierbach (James) of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Matthew T. Dickson of Tega Cay, SC; and her great-granddaughter, Hayden Elizabeth Weierbach.
The family request memorials be made in Mrs. Young's name to , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, 2132 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on July 31, 2019