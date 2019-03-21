Mrs. Joan Louise Major Armstrong, age 67, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.
The memorial service will be held privately at a later date.
Born in Charlotte, N.C., Mrs. Armstrong was a daughter of the late Rev. John Major, Sr. and Lauretta Hancock Major. She graduated from Harding High School in Charlotte, N.C. in 1970. Mrs. Armstrong was retired from Apria Healthcare where she worked in accounting. Mrs. Armstrong was widowed by her husband, Joseph Stanley Armstrong, in 2018.
Surviving are her son, Joseph Gregory Armstrong of Fort Mill; her siblings, Frances Correll of Charlotte, N.C.; Rev. John Major, Jr. of Monroe, N.C.; Larry Major of Charlotte, N.C.; and her best friends Michelle Mullis Hale and Sandra Howell Clark. She was preceded in death by her bother Roger Major of Mint Hill, N.C. and sisters, Lynn Kenney of Concord, N.C. and Bonnie Major of Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to the Joan Major Funeral Fund, c/o Wolfe Funeral Home, 314 Spratt Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 21, 2019