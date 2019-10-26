Mrs. Joan M. Mauney, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Rock Hill PACC.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, with her grandson, Mr. Josh Adair officiating.
Born in Polk County, NC, Mrs. Mauney was the daughter of the late Oris Melton and the late Willie Beam Melton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wilbur Mauney, Sr.; and her son, Johnny Mauney. She was an artist and art was her passion. She attended Catawba Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathy (Dennis) Adair and Elizabeth Allen; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Eva Presley.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Mauney's name to the York County Council on Aging, 917 Standard St, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Mauney family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 26, 2019