Ms. Joann Adams, 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.



Ms. Adams was born in Rock Hill, SC to the late Sam Adams and Demetria Williams Adams. She was a resident of Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center. Joann was educated in the Rock Hill public schools and worked as a cook for Shoney's restaurants for many years. She was a faithful member of Cross Road Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending Sunday school and singing in the hymn choir.



She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Linda G. Adams, Margaret E. Hutchison and Julia M. Adams.



At an early age, she had to care for younger siblings, whom she affectionately called her "first children", while her mama worked. Her family will remember her most for her ability to recall family history, her culinary talent and her words of wisdom. She was wise beyond her years. She loved deeply and was not shy about sharing her opinion.



Left to cherish her memories are her son, David N. Adams; her daughter, Merian Zeanette Frazier (Terry); one brother, Larry I. Adams (Terrie); four sisters, Merian Jeanette Adams, Mildred Y. Adams, Poinzettia D. Stephens (Peter) and Brenda F. Adams; a very special friend, Wardell Archie, Jr.; four grandchildren, Neijee M. Adams, Sr., Taquira Badgett, Terry J. Frazier, Jr. and Jacquilla Adams; four great-grandchildren, J'Mason Badgett, Neijee M. Adams, Jr., Neitrell Z. Adams and Aleenah J. Frazier; her bonus grandchild, Ohaji Adams Crockett; one aunt, Verleen Strong; her grand-dog, Winston and a host of "adopted" children that visited often, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly. A special thanks to Rock Hill Post Acute Care Employees for the loving care given to Joann during her stay. A special thanks to Drs. Jessie Tenet and Janny Sopiano of Piedmont Medical Center for their compassion during her final days.



The graveside service will be held on 2 pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Cross Road Baptist Church in Rock Hill. Mrs. Adams may be viewed from 6-8 pm, Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 948 Southland Drive, Rock Hill.



