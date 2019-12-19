Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Dent. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn Shibley Dent, 82, of Rock Hill passed away on Tuesday December 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



JoAnn was born on September 25, 1937 in Lebanon to the late Naim and Sadie Merhi. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. JoAnn enjoyed gardening and cooking, she cherished her family and blessed them with the care she gave them. JoAnn was the center of her family; she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Denver Clay Dent and one brother Ralph Naim Shibley.



Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Sherri Dent Moxley of Rock Hill, son Jeffrey Dent and wife Kimberly of Rock Hill, grandchildren Danielle, Justin, Kris, Dylan and Hunter, three great grandchildren Hunter, Skyla and Layla. Also surviving are brothers Afif and wife Petrina, Raid, Marwan, Simone and Halim Merhi; sisters Hoda and husband Jimmy Joseph, Nora and Najeeb A. Baki, Rhonda and Nada.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Beeks officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.



Memorials may be made to , 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Dent family.



