Joann Kerr

Joann Godfrey Kerr SARASOTA, FL - Joann Godfrey Kerr, 61, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly from Fort Mill, South Carolina passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1958, in Rock Hill to the late Harold and Minnie Godfrey. She is survived by one brother of Taylors Sandy Godfrey (Sandra); one niece Stephanie Norris (Mike) and one great-niece and one great-nephew. Grave side service will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
