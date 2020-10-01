1/
Joann Kerr
1958 - 2020
Joann Godfrey Kerr SARASOTA, FL - Joann Godfrey Kerr, 61, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly from Fort Mill, South Carolina passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1958, in Rock Hill to the late Harold and Minnie Godfrey. She is survived by one brother of Taylors Sandy Godfrey (Sandra); one niece Stephanie Norris (Mike) and one great-niece and one great-nephew. Grave side service will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
October 1, 2020
Joann, I’m so glad we were in class together and graduated together. We are going to miss you so much. I’m glad you are finally healed. You have suffered so much. Love you!
FMHS Class of 1976
TeriMSmith
Classmate
October 1, 2020
So sad about Joann we hung out together when we were teenagers . Prayers for her family
Cathy Caston
Friend
October 1, 2020
Joann was loved and will be missed RIP love you
terri godfrey taylor
Family
