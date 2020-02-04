Ms. JoAnn Larsen Rousey, 64, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home.



In accordance with Ms. Rousey's wishes, there will be no services.



Born in Garden Grove, CA on September 7, 1955, Ms. Rousey was the daughter of the late Richard Gail Larsen and the late Kathryn Duman Larsen. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 1/2 years, John Curtis Rousey. She was raised in Windsor, CA where after high school at 19 she joined the Navy. She met her husband and moved to South Carolina.



Surviving are her son, Richard C. Rousey of Rock Hill; and her beloved dog, Hedrick.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Rousey's name to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center: Cancer Center, 200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204.

