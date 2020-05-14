Joann .T McDaniel Passed away Sunday April 26 2020.She is survived by her husband of 33 years of marriage James E McDaniel also by her 5 stepsons and their families. Gene (Sonya)McDaniel of RockHill Sc. Frank (Wendy)McDaniel of RockHill Sc. Ray(Pat)McDaniel LaGrange GA. Dwayne (Brenda)McDaniel of Lake Lure Nc. Scott(Angela)McDaniel of York Sc. And her grandkids and great grandkids. Memorial service to be announce at a later date. With Ron Richardson officiating.
Published in The Herald on May 14, 2020