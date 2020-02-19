JoAnna Marie Norkett, 49, of Indian Land, SC passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home. JoAnna was born in Charlotte NC on April 13, 1970. She was the daughter of Charles Craig Norkett Jr. and Diana Norkett.



She was proceeded in death by her dad, Charles Norkett, Jr and her half-brother, Johnny Batchelor.



JoAnna graduated from Indian Land High School in 1988. She was involved in many school sports and activities. She also graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Winthrop University and York Tech. She deeply enjoyed her home at Surfside Beach and loving on her fur babies, Chip and Cooper. She was a member of the Fort Mill Church of God and enjoyed volunteering at the church food pantry for seven years. A beautiful and caring daughter, loving sister and daughter-in-law and a loving friend to all. But most of all, she loved the Lord with all her heart.



She is survived by her mother, Diana Norkett of Indian Land, SC and Surfside Beach; brother, Charlie Norkett and wife Kelly of Rock Hill, SC; long time family friend Frances Autry whom she called "my lady" and best friend from childhood, Julie Matthews.



The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, SC. A celebration of JoAnna's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Palmetto Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. Burial immediately following at Unity Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in JoAnna's memory to the Humane Society of York 8177 Regent Parkway Fort Mill, SC 29715 or Lancaster County 2007 Green Peach Rd Lancaster, SC 29720.



One of her favorite bible verses is Phillipines 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.



