Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Carter. View Sign

Mrs. Barbara Joanne Carter, 80, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her daughter's home in Lancaster.



A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, with Dr. Ron Richardson and Rev. Randy Hatcher officiating. Burial will be in Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Carter was the daughter of the late Hazel M. Sweatt and the late Inez Jordan Sweatt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John R Carter; her brothers, Jack Sweatt and Bill Sweatt; and her sister, Martha Earle. She was retired from Comporium with 24 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sports events. She was the number one fan! She was a Gamecock and Braves fan and was a member of Catawba Baptist Church. She volunteered in a first grade classroom at her grandchildren's school.



Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer C. (Geoff) Hudson of Lancaster, SC; her grandsons, Will Hudson, Adam Carter Hudson and Joey Hudson; her sister, Carolyn S. Brackett of Rock Hill, SC; her brothers, James (Rachel) Sweatt of Rock Hill, SC and Donald Sweatt of Rock Hill, SC; and her special caregiver, Mamie Bell.



The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Carter's name to Catawba Baptist Church, Fruit That Remains, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730 of to the International Missions, The Executive Committee, SBC, 901 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203-3699.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Carter family and condolences may be made at

Mrs. Barbara Joanne Carter, 80, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her daughter's home in Lancaster.A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, with Dr. Ron Richardson and Rev. Randy Hatcher officiating. Burial will be in Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery.Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Carter was the daughter of the late Hazel M. Sweatt and the late Inez Jordan Sweatt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John R Carter; her brothers, Jack Sweatt and Bill Sweatt; and her sister, Martha Earle. She was retired from Comporium with 24 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sports events. She was the number one fan! She was a Gamecock and Braves fan and was a member of Catawba Baptist Church. She volunteered in a first grade classroom at her grandchildren's school.Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer C. (Geoff) Hudson of Lancaster, SC; her grandsons, Will Hudson, Adam Carter Hudson and Joey Hudson; her sister, Carolyn S. Brackett of Rock Hill, SC; her brothers, James (Rachel) Sweatt of Rock Hill, SC and Donald Sweatt of Rock Hill, SC; and her special caregiver, Mamie Bell.The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Carter's name to Catawba Baptist Church, Fruit That Remains, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730 of to the International Missions, The Executive Committee, SBC, 901 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203-3699.Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Carter family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close