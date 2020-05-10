JoAnne Finley Hovis ROCK HILL, SC - JoAnne Finley Hovis, 66, of Rock Hill, SC passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 4th, 2020. JoAnne was born December 3, 1953, in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Rosie and James Finley. JoAnne is survived by her husband Russell Hovis, sister Yvonne Taylor of Lexington, SC (Gary); daughter Jessica Calloway of Fort Mill, SC (Spencer); daughter Heather Reynolds of Columbia, SC (Chris); son Jay Hovis of Travelers Rest, SC and grandson Cooper Calloway. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to First Christian Church of Rock Hill for the Blessing Box Ministry - PO Box 4737, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on May 10, 2020