Ms. Joanne Ruth Paterno, passed away on her 84th birthday, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.



The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.



Born in Hastings Pa., Joanne was a daughter of the late Mark Francis Paterno and Leona Bradley Paterno. She graduated from Barnesboro High School in Barnesboro, Pa. and played the French Horn in the school marching band. After retirement as a CNA at Mayfair Nursing home on Long Island, she moved to Fort Mill in 1997, worked at a job she loved at Pilgrim's Inn in Rock Hill and attended St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Joanne loved music, she enjoyed playing the piano and listening to both opera and classical.



Surviving are two sons, Mark Fletcher of Charlotte, N.C. and Gary Fletcher (Darlene) of Long Island, N.Y.; daughter-in-law, Susan Fletcher of Charlotte N.C., her brother, Mark Paterno of Fort Mill, S.C.; her grandchildren, Caitlin (Doug), Madeline (Justin); great grandchildren, Shannon and Tyler; nieces and nephews, Mark (Ellie), Marlene (Fred), Melanie (Robbie), Kathy, Teri (Denise), Jeff, Rick(Dina), Mike (Cathy) Bobal; great-nieces and nephews, Preston, Jeffrey, Jeremy, Brittany, Mikala, Abby (Max), Nina, John, Melissa, Matthew and Kara; great-great nieces and nephews, Haleigh, Hannah, Hayden, Gabriel, Elijah and Kaylee; and her favorite "son" Joe Stanfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Fletcher; her sister, Marlene Byrne; her son, Michael Fletcher; grandson, Michael Fletcher Jr. and nephew, Mike Byrne.



The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 30, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

