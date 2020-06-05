Mr. Jobe Crawford, Jr. of Clover, SC passed away peacefully in his home on June 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. His viewing will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1875 Ridge Road, Bowling Green, SC 29710. His graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the same location, Reverend Dr. Milton Key officiating. We ask that you please wear masks and practice social distancing. The final arrangements are provided by Faith Funeral Home, 730 U.S. Highway 321 Bypass, York, SC 29745 phone number (803) 684-1125. Jobe was born on June 26, 1944 in Gaston County to Jobe Crawford, Sr. and Mary Lou Johnson Crawford who preceded him in death. He was married for 50 years to his loving wife Cornelia (Freda) McCarthy Crawford whom survived him. He is also survived by his three sons who were his pride and joy, Christopher (Cathy), Neil (Eden) and Jeremy Crawford and four grandsons, Andrew, Adam, Alex and Addison Matthew who were the apple of his eye. Jobe was also blessed with 11 brothers and sisters whom he loved dearly. Of them, he is survived by sisters, Lillie Kendrick, Lola Brown, Dorothy McCorkle (Bobby Joe) and brothers, Robert (Bob), George and Rufus. He retired from Siemens in Charlotte, NC after 38 years of service where he was well respected and had a host of life long friends.



