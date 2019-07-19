Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Anderson. View Sign Service Information Pollard Funeral Home 115 York Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-3168 Funeral service 2:00 PM Pollard Funeral Home 115 York Street Chester , SC 29706 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Mr. Anderson graduated from Chester High School in 1945, in the top ten percent of his class and was elected class secretary. Joe had two younger brothers; the late James "Crack" Anderson, a U.S. Marine Corps aviator. The other, the late George "Buck" Anderson, a Clemson University graduate, and Army Lt. Col. and served in combat in Korea and Vietnam. Joe had attended Clemson as a freshman in 1945-1946. In July 1946, Joe received a principal appointment to West Point. After four years of strenuous academics, Joe graduated in the top half of his class in June 1950. He earned a Masters Degree in aeronautical engineering and guided missiles. He taught at the USAF Academy in Colorado. He entered the Air Force in 1950 and retired in 1980. He was a fighter pilot in the Korean War and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. He later served as a fighter pilot in the Vietnam War. During his 30 years in the Air Force he was stationed in Hawaii, Japan and The Pentagon. Mr. Anderson was a Baptist and an avid fan of the Clemson Tigers.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, SC by visiting



The funeral service for Mr. Anderson will be held 2p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Pollard Funeral Home. The burial will be in Chester Memorial Gardens with military honors.



Joe will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of honor and integrity.





