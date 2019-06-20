Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Barrett Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joe" Philip Barrett, Jr. of York passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.



A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tom McPhail and Rev. John White officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM at Bratton Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019.



Born on November 7, 1942, Joe was the son of the late Joseph Phillip Barrett Sr. and Lida Goforth Barrett. He was a humble, gentle giant at 6'6". He was the Michelangelo of residential painters, using his talent to paint the church and manse at Beth Shiloh. He served as Deacon, a youth advisor, and worked with Presbyterian Men. Joe was known among the men of the church for his honesty and determination to persevere in the difficult times. Papa Joe was an avid outdoorsman and he loved to go fishing and dove hunting.



He is survived by his son, Todd Barrett and his wife Betty, daughter, Amy Barrett Evans and her husband Kevin, sister, Liz Barrett, brother, David Barrett, and five grandchildren, Cody Warg, Hunter Warg, Airman First Class Taylor Barrett, Barrett Evans, Conley Evans, two great grandchildren and one on the way.



In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Dickerson Barrett, his brother, Bill Barrett, and his sister, Linda Barrett.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 1184 N Shiloh Rd. York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Barrett family.

Joseph "Joe" Philip Barrett, Jr. of York passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tom McPhail and Rev. John White officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM at Bratton Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019.Born on November 7, 1942, Joe was the son of the late Joseph Phillip Barrett Sr. and Lida Goforth Barrett. He was a humble, gentle giant at 6'6". He was the Michelangelo of residential painters, using his talent to paint the church and manse at Beth Shiloh. He served as Deacon, a youth advisor, and worked with Presbyterian Men. Joe was known among the men of the church for his honesty and determination to persevere in the difficult times. Papa Joe was an avid outdoorsman and he loved to go fishing and dove hunting.He is survived by his son, Todd Barrett and his wife Betty, daughter, Amy Barrett Evans and her husband Kevin, sister, Liz Barrett, brother, David Barrett, and five grandchildren, Cody Warg, Hunter Warg, Airman First Class Taylor Barrett, Barrett Evans, Conley Evans, two great grandchildren and one on the way.In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Dickerson Barrett, his brother, Bill Barrett, and his sister, Linda Barrett.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 1184 N Shiloh Rd. York, SC 29745.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Barrett family. Published in The Herald on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close