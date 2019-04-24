Joe "David" Bumgardner,67, of Kannapolis, NC, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
He was born on August 31, 1951 in Rock Hill, SC, son of the late Jack William Bumgardner Sr. and Estelle Mae Mitchell Bumgardner.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Sue Bumgardner and brothers, Jack William Bumgardner, Jr. and James Arnold Bumgardner.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Amanda Bumgardner of Monroe, NC; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, cousin, Steve Vincent of Rock Hill and girlfriend Annie Hewitt of Kannapolis.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home in Rock Hill.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 24, 2019